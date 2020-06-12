Salut Pública investiga un rebrot de coronavirus a la Garrotxa que ha afectat 31 persones i que assegura tenir controlat

L'Agència de Salut Pública i els serveis assistencials de la Garrotxa estan investigant i contenint un brot de coronavirus que ha afectat 31 persones: 20 treballadors d'una empresa de la comarca i onze contactes d'aquests. Segons confirma l'Institut Català de Salut (ICS), 19 d'aquests contagiats presenten una afectació lleu, mentre que 12 són asimptomàtics. Tots els afectats, que evolucionen favorablement, estan fent el confinament de catorze dies als seus domicilis per evitar la propagació del virus.

Els centres de salut de la zona i l'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya a Girona estan fent seguiment als casos i als seus contactes per evitar la propagació del coronavirus i subratllen que està "controlat".

Des de l'empresa van fer proves de PCR per determinar la presència del virus als treballadors que tenien contacte amb els afectats a mode de cribratge, per tant, Salut no preveu més afectacions a l'entorn laboral.



La notificació del primer cas es va registrar el 5 de juny, quan un dels treballadors va informar que havia iniciat símptomes el 27 de maig. La data d'inici de símptomes dels contactes és entre el 3 i el 10 de juny.

Tot i tenir el brot controlat, Salut trasllada un missatge a la ciutadania per no abaixar la guàrdia ni ara ni a l'entrada a la fase 3 de la regió sanitària Girona a partir de dilluns. Recorden que cal seguir les recomanacions de les autoritats sanitàries i sobretot mantenir les distàncies de seguretat, portar mascaretes i fer una bona higiene de mans.