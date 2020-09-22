Salut reduirà a sis el nombre de persones permeses en les trobades socials

Salut reduirà a sis el màxim nombre de persones permeses en reunions socials. Es tracta d'una nova mesura per tal de reduir l'expansió de la Covid-19, anunciada pel secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, i que ha de ser aprovada pel Procicat aquesta setmana. Argimon n'ha informat el dia en què el risc de rebrot ha tornat a repuntar a Catalunya, igual que la velocitat de contagi (Rt), que ha crescut fins a 1,13 (+0,13). A més, aquest dimarts Salut ha informat que es reduirà la quarentena dels contactes estrets dels 14 dies actuals a 10.



En una roda de premsa conjunta amb el cap de la unitat de seguiment de la Covid-19 a Catalunya, Jacobo Mendioroz, i el secretari de Transparència i Govern Obert de la Generalitat, Jordi Foz, Argimon ha argumentat que la proposta de reducció de persones permeses en reunions socials es deu a què els brots de Covid-19 s'estan donant en "nuclis intrafamiliars i en l'entorn social més proper". El secretari ha manifestat que consideren que es tracta d'una mesura adequada, però ha assegurat que si finalment no es demostra "efectiva", es retirarà.



Per la seva banda, Mendioroz ha explicat que darrere de la mesura hi ha una "lògica epidemiològica" perquè les persones puguin desplaçar-se en els seus grups de convivència estable de forma segura. "No és una qüestió de nombre. La idea de reduir és crear grups estables segurs", ha afirmat.

