Salut xifra en més de 69.000 les dosis caducades de la vacuna contra la Covid

barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha xifrat en 69.129 les dosis de vacuna de la covid-19 caducades en les últimes setmanes a Catalunya. La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha indicat que aquesta xifra correspon a 9.103 vials i significa un 0,6% del total de dosis administrades. Cabezas ha justificat que s'hagin caducat aquestes dosis a la dificultat d'ajustar "l'oferta i la demanda" quan la vacunació és sense cita prèvia, estratègia que van obrir a l'agost per facilitar al màxim la inoculació, i per garantir que si una persona acudia a un centre, rebés el vaccí. "Hem assegurat no perdre un braç, una persona, per vacunar", ha afirmat. Cabezas ha ressaltat que el nombre de vacunes caducades són un 0,6% del total de vacunes injectades al conjunt de Catalunya. D'altra banda, en la vacunació en deu campus universitaris aquest setembre s'han administrat 1.297 dosis.
