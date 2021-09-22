Salut xifra en més de 69.000 les dosis caducades de la vacuna contra la Covid

El Departament de Salut ha xifrat en 69.129 les dosis de vacuna de la covid-19 caducades en les últimes setmanes a Catalunya. La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha indicat que aquesta xifra correspon a 9.103 vials i significa un 0,6% del total de dosis administrades. Cabezas ha justificat que s'hagin caducat aquestes dosis a la dificultat d'ajustar "l'oferta i la demanda" quan la vacunació és sense cita prèvia, estratègia que van obrir a l'agost per facilitar al màxim la inoculació, i per garantir que si una persona acudia a un centre, rebés el vaccí. "Hem assegurat no perdre un braç, una persona, per vacunar", ha afirmat. Cabezas ha ressaltat que el nombre de vacunes caducades són un 0,6% del total de vacunes injectades al conjunt de Catalunya. D'altra banda, en la vacunació en deu campus universitaris aquest setembre s'han administrat 1.297 dosis.