Sánchez confirma que Iceta serà el nou ministre de Política Territorial i Darias s'encarregarà de Sanitat

No hi ha hagut sorpreses d'última hora. El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha confirmat els dos moviments en el si del seu Executiu a què apuntaven la majoria de les travesses fetes després de l'anunci que el ja exministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, abandonaria el Govern espanyol per a ser el candidat del PSC a la la Generalitat. La seva cartera l'assumirà Carolina Darias, ministra de Política Territorial i Funció pública; al seu torn, el secretari general dels socialistes catalans, Miquel Iceta, ocuparà el Ministeri de Política Territorial.

Sánchez ha anunciat aquest dimarts la reestructuració del seu gabinet en una breu roda de premsa sense preguntes, després que hagués informat el rei d'aquestes modificacions. Al migdia, Illa ha participat en el seu últim Consell de Ministres com a titular de Sanitat per a acomiadar-se del càrrec, ja que el dijous arrenca la campanya de les eleccions catalanes, que previsiblement se celebraran el 14 de febrer.



(Hi haurà ampliació)