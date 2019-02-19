Público
Sánchez escenifica la ruptura amb l'independentisme: "Vostès no volen resoldre la crisi, volen viure en ella"

El portaveu d'ERC al Senat, Joaquim Ayats, acusa a Sánchez de fer un "joc electoral" amb la crisi catalana i el president del Govern li respon que els independentistes "vivien millor amb el PP en el Govern".

Imatge d'arxiu de Pedro Sánchez al Senat. / EFE

El Senat ha estat testimoni del primer desacord públic entre Pedro Sánchez i l'independentisme després del fracàs dels Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat al Congrés i l'avançament electoral anunciat per Sánchez. El president ha protagonitzat un dur encreuament de retrets amb el portaveu adjunt d'ERC al Senat, Joaquim Ayats, a causa de la ruptura de les negociacions per resoldre la crisi territorial a Catalunya.

Ayats ha acusat l'Executiu de fer "un joc electoral" amb les negociacions i ha assegurat que Sánchez va trencar les negociacions per "por" a la ultradreta i als barons del seu propi partit. "Vostès mai van voler dialogar, vostès no volen resoldre la crisi a Catalunya; volen viure de la crisi a Catalunya. Vostès vivien molt millor amb el Govern del PP", li ha etzibat el president al senador d'ERC.

