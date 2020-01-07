El Congrés ha investit aquest dimarts Pedro Sánchez com a president del Govern espanyol. Amb 167 vots a favor (PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNB, Más País, Compromís, Nueva Canarias, BNG i Teruel Existe), 165 en contra (PP, Vox, Ciutadans, JxCat, CUP, Coalición Canaria i PRC) i 18 abstencions (ERC i Bildu), la Cambra ha atorgat la confiança al candidat socialista.



El triomf de Sánchez arriba en segona votació d'investidura, en la qual només es requeria una majoria simple (més vots a favor que en contra), i després que el candidat perdés la primera votació diumenge passat (en la qual es necessitava una majoria absoluta, 176 vots com a mínim).

La investidura es produeix després de gairebé nou mesos de Govern estatal en funcions, des del 28 d'abril de l'any passat, quan es van celebrar unes eleccions. En aquest temps s'han produït dos procediments electorals (a les Corts Generals) i diversos processos de negociació que van resultar fracassats.



Amb la decisió de la Cambra Baixa es conformarà un Executiu de coalició entre el PSOE i Unidas Podemos, amb cinc carteres ministerials per als de Pablo Iglesias (una vicepresidència d'Assumptes Socials, Ministeri d'Igualtat, Ministeri de Consum, Ministeri d'Universitats i Ministeri de Treball).

El debat que ha precedit a la segona votació d'investidura ha prosseguit amb el mateix to agre que es va donar durant les dues sessions plenàries anteriors, el dissabte i el diumenge. Ja en la seva intervenció, Sánchez s'ha mostrat convençut que guanyaria la votació per convertir-se en president del Govern espanyol amb plenes facultats.



El líder del PSOE li ha dit a PP, Vox i Cs que "van perdre les eleccions i perdran la votació d'avui". Sánchez ha lamentat la "crispació" i el to crispat que han emprat les dretes en les últimes sessions plenàries: "O governen les dretes o no hi ha Govern a Espanya, sempre fan vostès el mateix. No els compensa seguir en l'enrabiada indefinidament".



(Hi haurà ampliació)