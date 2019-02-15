Sánchez opta per anar les generals en solitari i convoca eleccions per al 28 d'abril

En solitari i pel camí més ràpid. El president del Govern espanyol Pedro Sánchez ha anunciat finalment aquest divendres que les eleccions generals se celebraran el proper 28 d'abril, tot just un mes abans de les municipals, autonòmiques i europees del 26 de maig.



Sánchez, que havia donat diverses versions sobre què faria si no aconseguia aprovar els pressupostos generals de l'Estat, ha optat per la via ràpida de la convocatòria electoral aconsellat pels seus assessors més propers de la Moncloa, que creuen que poden rendibilitzar electoralment tant la fermesa amb els independentistes , com la imatge que PP i Ciutadans estan en mans del partit ultradretà Vox.

A Sánchez poc li ha importat que més de la meitat de la campanya electoral coincideixi amb la Setmana Santa, la inestabilitat que pugui crear-se posteriorment, el cost de dues campanyes, cridar a les urnes a tots els espanyols dues vegades en menys un mes; o les veus de col·lectius progressistes demanant-li que legislés un temps tot el que s'ha pactat i promès en aquests mesos. El que ha prevalgut és clarament l'interès electoral del PSOE, com el dijous ja avançava el mateix secretari general de l'UGT, Pepe Álvarez.



Sánchez, en una declaració institucional que ha convertit gairebé en un míting polític en què ha explicat l'acció del Govern durant aquests vuit mesos, ha justificat l'avançament amb els arguments ja esgrimit aquests dies pels principals dirigents del PSOE en declaracions públiques i a les xarxes socials . "He decidit donar la paraula als espanyols per seguir avançant, perquè Espanya no té un minut a perdre", ha afirmat.



