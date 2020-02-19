Sánchez proposa que la taula de diàleg arrenqui el proper dilluns

El president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, proposa que la taula de diàleg entre governs arrenqui el proper dilluns, dia 24, a la Moncloa. Després de setmanes d’especulacions sobre l’inici de la taula, i amb discrepàncies força importants entre JxCat i ERC sobre la qüestió, el també líder del PSOE ha proposat aquesta data en declaracions als mitjans al Congrés dels Diputats. La data té el vistiplau d’ERC, però encara hi ha el dubte si l’acceptarà JxCat. De fet, dirigents republicans, com Gabriel Rufián, ja havien afirmat els darrers dies que la taula arrencaria la setmana vinent, de manera que es compliria el termini anunciat en la cimera que Quim Torra i Pedro Sánchez van mantenir al Palau de la Generalitat el passat 6 de febrer.



Fonts de Presidència de la Generalitat citades pel diari Ara lamenten que el Govern espanyol hagi decidit anunciar la data de forma "unilateral" i asseguren que no existeix una posició consensuada sobre la qüestió. A més a més, asseguren que han comunicat al gabinet de Sánchez que s’acordés la data d’inici de la taula del diàleg.



A banda d’aquesta qüestió, ERC i JxCat també discrepen al voltant de la figura del mediador internacional. JxCat, començant pel president Torra, considera que el mediador és "imprescindible" com a "garantia" del que s’acordi a la taula, mentre que ERC prioritza l’arrencada de l’espai de diàleg. El PSOE, de la seva banda, no contempla que hi hagi mediador.

