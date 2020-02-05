Sanitat manté la calma pel MWC davant l'alerta pel coronavirus: "No procedeix prendre cap mesura"

L'alerta social pel coronavirus persisteix a les portes del Mobile World Congress (MWC), l'esdeveniment mundial sobre tecnologia que se celebra a Barcelona del 24 al 27 de febrer. El Ministeri de Sanitat ja ha descartat cap restricció de moviments durant el Congrés: "No procedeix prendre cap mesura com aquesta. Si no, ja l'hauríem pres. Si fes falta restringir algun moviment de ciutadans o de mercaderies amb algun país o alguna regió d'un país, ho faríem", ha dit el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa.

Illa considera que el sistema públic de salut a l'Estat espanyol està "preparat per atendre aquesta situació" i que els mecanismes de coordinació, tant amb les autonomies com amb altres països europeus, "estan donant resultats".



Per la seva banda, l'associació GSMA, organitzadora del Congrés, sí que recomana "diverses mesures" per ajudar a "mitigar la propagació del virus" durant l'esdeveniment, com ara l'increment de tasques de neteja i desinfecció, un reforç del suport mèdic o posar a disposició dels assistents material d'higienització i desinfecció. A més, GSMA també instal·larà recomanacions sobre higiene, com ara un canvi de micròfons per a les persones que intervenen, i recomana no donar-se les mans entre els assistents.

LG cancel·la la seva participació al Congrés

Tot i els missatges de tranquil·litat, la multinacional LG ja ha anunciat que cancel·la la participació al MWC per por al coronavirus. En un comunicat difós per les xarxes socials, LG Electronics ha anunciat que "anteposant la seguretat i la salut dels seus treballadors, socis i clients, LG ha decidit "cancel·lar la seva exposició i participació al MWC 2020".



"Aquesta decisió elimina per complet el risc d'exposar els treballadors de LG al virus en viatges internacionals, activitat que ha esdevingut molt més restrictiva a LG a mesura que el virus continua propagant-se"



Per altra banda, ZTE ha emès un altre comunicat desmentint que no assisteix al Congrés, tal com s'havia dit en un primer moment. En declaracions al mitjà especialitzat The Verge, un portaveu de la multinacional xinesa ha explicat que han identificat "exemples lleus de xenofòbia" amb l'emergència social pel virus.