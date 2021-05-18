El Ministeri de Sanitat proposa a les comunitats utilitzar Pfizer amb els menors de 60 anys vacunats amb AstraZeneca. Aquesta proposta arriba després de l'estudi de l'assaig posat en marxa per l'Institut de Salut Carles III (ISCIII) per alimentar l'evidència de combinar vacunes, CombivacS. L'estudi afirma que una segona dosi del sèrum de Pfizer a qui ja han rebut una primera punxada d'AstraZeneca és segura i a més produeix una resposta "altament immune".

Així ho constaten els resultats preliminars de l'estudi, que el ISCIII va posar en marxa en passat 19 d'abril en cinc hospitals –Cruces en Vizcaya, La Paz i l'Hospital Clínic San Carlos de Madrid; Vall d'Hebron i Clínic de Barcelona– amb la participació de 678 voluntaris d'entre 18 i 60 anys que havien rebut una primera dosi d'AstraZeneca.

L'estudi clínic impulsat pel ISCIII precisament va començar amb l'objectiu de conèixer si és segur i eficaç combinar el sèrum anglosuec amb el de Pfizer.



Després d'aleatoritzar els 678 voluntaris, es van dividir en el grup d'intervenció, format per 441 participants en els quals es va injectar la segona dosi de Pfizer entre les 8 i 12 setmanes posteriors a haver rebut la d'AstraZeneca, i un de control, integrat per 232 als quals no se'ls va completar la pauta amb cap vacuna.

"Només podem concloure que l'administració d'una dosi de reforç és altament inmunogènica", ha resumit Jesús Antonio Frías, coordinador de la Xarxa de Recerca Clínica de l'ISCIII, que ha indicat, a més, que les reaccions adverses són similars a les quals es tenia una pauta d'administració única d'altres vacunes i en cap cas eren greus".

