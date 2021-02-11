Sant Cugat nomenarà fill predilecte Arcadi Oliveres

L'Ajuntament de Sant Cugat del Vallès nomenarà l'economista Arcadi Oliveres fill predilecte de la ciutat. Oliveres ha anunciat recentment que pateix una greu malaltia i el consistori, explica en comunicat, vol reconèixer la seva trajectòria "a favor de la pau i del desarmament així com les nombroses iniciatives per impulsar els drets humans i la justícia social". La Junta de Portaveus portarà al ple municipal de dilluns una declaració per iniciar aquest procediment, que haurà de ser ratificat al ple municipal. El nomenament es podria fer al mes de març.

Oliveres, nascut l'any 1945 a Barcelona, resideix a Sant Cugat, on hi ha desenvolupat moltes iniciatives entre les quals la fundació de la Universitat Internacional de la Pau, l'any 1984, i que actualment presideix. Oliveres ha exercit la docència a la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), i ha estat un incansable agitador de consciències durant tots els anys de dociència i activisme. Durant la dictadura franquista va formar part del Sindicat Democràtic d'Estudiants de Barcelona i de l'Assemblea de Catalunya. Va participar en els primers moviments pacifistes com a membre de Pax Christi i en la creació del Casal de la Pau de Barcelona.

Oliveres va desenvolupar la seva vinculació amb Sant Cugat amb la fundació de la Universitat Internacional de la Pau l'any 1984 conjuntament amb Frederic Roda Pérez, de l'Institut Victor Seix de Polemologia, i d'Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, premi Nobel de la Pau. Actualment n'és el president. A més, mitjançant el projecte Teixint Xarxes s'ha adreçat cada curs a centenars de joves dels instituts santcugatencs per tal de despertar consciències i fer reflexionar sobre la injustícia i la vulneració dels drets humans i les causes que les provoquen.

