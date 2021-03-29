Santi Rodríguez, nou secretari general del PP a Catalunya

barcelona
El Partit Popular ha nomenat l'exiputat Santi Rodríguez com a nou secretari general a Catalunya aquest dilluns després de reunió del Comité Executiu Extraordinari de la formació. Amb la intenció de "reforçar l'estructura" d'un partit que només ha tret tres diputats a les eleccions del 14-F, tambén han nomenat dos coordinadors generals: la diputada al Congrés i exdelegada del Govern espanyol a Catalunya (2011-2016) María de los Llanos de Luna serà coordinadora general d'acció política, i el politòleg i fins ara vicesecretari d'Estudis i Programes del partit, Juan Milián, serà coordinador general d'estratègia política i comunicació.
"Amb aquests nomenaments de persones d'àmplia trajectòria, acordats per unanimitat del comitè, el PPC treballarà per a reforçar la seva implantació en el territori i l'estratègia de comunicació", assegura la formació en un comunicat. Els canvis arribats envoltats d'una crítica interna cap al president del PP a Catalunya, Alejandro Fernández: no només pels mals resultats, sinó per haver prioritzat les ara diputades Lorena Roldán i Eva Parera als primers llocs de les llistes electorals, en comptes d'haver apostat per gent amb anys al partit.
El nomenament de Rodríguez ha arribat després que a finals de gener dimitís el fins llavors secretari general Daniel Serrano, per tenir una investigació oberta al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) per un presumpte delicte d'agressió sexual a una companya del partit. A més, el canvi de relleu té lloc després que el vicesecretari de comunicació del PPC, Albert Fernández Saltiveri, rebés una denúncia a principis de març per maltractaments.
