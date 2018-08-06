SCC facilitarà formularis per denunciar simbologia independentista o pels presos a l'espai públic

La sentència del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que desestimava el recurs presentat per l'Ajuntament de Sant Cugat del Vallés (Vallès Occidental), reafirma la decisió del tribunal de juliol del 2016 d'obligar a retirar una estelada de l'espai públic. Aquest fet ha donat ales a Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) per facilitar formularis de denúncia contra símbols independentistes o per l'alliberament dels presos i exiliats a l'espai públic.



L'organització ho ha anunciat en un comunicat amb el qual demana "la retirada immediata d'estelades, llaços, creus grogues i altres símbols" que considera "partidistes". SCC considera que la sentència pot ser extrapolable a la resta de municipis, com ara la plantada de creus grogues a la plaça major de Vic o a platges del Maresme. Per aquest motiu prepararan un formulari que faciliti la denúncia d'aquest tipus de simbologia.



No és el primer cop que SCC fa difusió de formularis de denúncia durant l'últim any. Fa un any, van publicar un full de denúncia contra docents de centres escolars catalans per evitar l'anomenat adoctrinament a les aules