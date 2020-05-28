Estàs llegint: El secretari de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, plega per motius de salut

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El secretari de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, plega per motius de salut

La renúncia serà efectiva a partir de dimarts vinent. Fonts de Salut remarquen que Guix, que ha dirigit la gestió de la crisi de la Covid-19 des de l'inici, pren la decisió coincidint amb la tendència a la baixa de l'epidèmia.

El secretario de Salud Pública Joan Guix y el director general de Profesionales de la Salud del Departamento de Salud Marc Ramentol./ ACN
El secretario de Salud Pública Joan Guix y el director general de Profesionales de la Salud del Departamento de Salud Marc Ramentol./ ACN

barcelona

públic

El secretari de Salut Pública del Departament de Salut de la Generalitat, Joan Guix, deixa el seu càrrec per motius de salut. La renúncia serà efectiva a partir de dimarts. Fonts de Salut han remarcat que Guix, que ha dirigit la gestió de la crisi de la Covid-19 des de l'inici, ha pres aquesta decisió coincidint amb la tendència a la baixa de l'epidèmia.

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha agraït públicament la tasca que ha realitzat Guix al capdavant de la Secretaria de Salut Pública des de l’any 2015, quan s’hi va incorporar. Una de les seves principals fites durant aquest mandat ha estat la recuperació de l’Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya, segons ha recollit Salut en un comunicat.

Nascut a Barcelona l’any 1950, Guix ha estat director del Servei Regional al Camp de Tarragona de l’Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya, gerent de l’Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona i gerent de l’Institut Municipal de Salut Pública de l’Ajuntament de Barcelona.

Etiquetas

selección público