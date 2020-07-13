Estàs llegint: El sector del llibre del Segrià cancel·la la celebració del Sant Jordi d'estiu als carrers

REBROT DEL CORONAVIRUS

El sector del llibre del Segrià cancel·la la celebració del Sant Jordi d'estiu als carrers

Sí que contempla, però, una festa de "petit format". Tres llibreries de Figueres van anunciar divendres que no participarien a la diada del 23 de juliol i avui ho ha fet l'editorial Males Herbes. 

Justo el día después de acabar la Semana Santa en Cataluña, llega este año Sant Jordi, en una jornada, en plena campaña electoral. EFE
Imatge d'una parada de Sant Jordi de l'any passat. EFE

BARCELONA

ACN | PÚBLIC

El sector del llibre de la comarca del Segrià ha decidit cancel·lar la celebració del Sant Jordi d'estiu als carrers el pròxim 23 de juliol, tot i que estan treballant en una festa de "petit format" i si la situació sanitària ho permet, aviat anunciaran una programació conjunta, amb activitats digitals i físiques. Els signants del manifest que representen el sector al Segrià han explicat que la decisió no ha estat fàcil però l’han "presa en conjunt, amb el ferm convenciment que el més important és garantir la salut de tothom". Han fet una crida perquè la comunitat lectora s'animi a donar suport al Sant Jordi d’estiu a Lleida: "Us demanem que, si teníeu pensat adquirir un llibre aquest Sant Jordi d'estiu, si us plau, no deixeu de fer-ho".

El manifest està firmat per Abacus Cooperativa, Associació Bronca, Caselles Lleida, Edicions El Jonc, Editorial Fonoll, Editorial Milenio, Genet Blau, La Sabateria, Mosaics Llibres i Pagès Editors, i segons fonts consultades també s'ha tractat amb els representants del sector del llibre.

A més a més, el passat divendres tres llibreries de Figueres –la Bookman, L'Auca i La Ploma-, van anunciar en un comunicat que no celebrarien el Sant Jordi d'estiu, perquè no és "viable, ètic ni segur". Tampoc hi participarà l'editorial Males Herbes, que a través d'un tuit ha explicat que "el 23 de juliol no posarem paradeta al carrer. Per nosaltres Sant Jordi és dia d'acollir amics i lectors, i de compartir-hi bons moments sense restriccions. Un dia del llibre amb 'segurates' a les cantonades no és el nostre dia del llibre".

