Segon dia consecutiu que puja el risc de rebrot a Catalunya, que suma 20 morts més per coronavirus

Per segon dia consecutiu, creix el risc de rebrot de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. En concret, les darreres 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha notificat 884 nous casos de Covid-19 -205 més que els reportats el dia anterior-, i el risc de rebrot se situa en 178,67 punts, vuit punts més que dos dies enrere. També creix la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia -la taxa Rt- que se situa en 0,97, quan fa 48 hores estava en el 0,94. En qualsevol cas, es manté per sota de l'1, que indica que cada positiu contagia una altra persona. La dada més preocupant del darrer informe, però, és que s'han registrat 20 noves morts per la malaltia, de manera que el total de víctimes des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'eleva ja a 13.133, mentre que el global de positius confirmats per PCR és de 119.109.



Pel que fa a la situació per regions sanitàries, el major risc es troba a la Metropolitana Sud, amb una taxa de rebrot de 237,05 i una velocitat de propagació d'1,17, amb diferència els valors més elevats del Principat. A l'extrem contrari hi ha les Terres de l'Ebre on el risc de rebrot està al 40,79 -l'única regió que està per sota de 100- i la taxa Rt està en 0,53, clarament per sota del 0,79 de la Catalunya Central, el segon valor més baix.

