Segueixen a la baixa els pacients Covid als hospitals catalans, tot i que creixen els crítics

La pressió global als hospitals catalans continua a la baixa, amb 2.881 ingressats per Covid-19, 23 menys que en l'anterior balanç. Ara bé, la situació encara no es trasllada a les UCI, on hi ha 718 persones amb la malaltia, 12 més que el dia anterior, una xifra que no s'assolia des de l'abril, en la primera onada. Les dades epidemiològiques també mostren una certa tendència a la baixa, tot i que no accelerada. La velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt es manté estancada per tercer dia al 0,95, per sota de l'1 -el nivell que marca el decreixement de casos-, però sense anar més a la baixa. En canvi, el risc de rebrot sí que cau, en concret fins als 573 punts (17 menys), si bé segueix a un nivell molt elevat.



En paral·lel, la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants baixa i passa de 648,31 a 629,38. En les darreres 24 hores, s'han declarat 3.354 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antigens i s'ha informat de 113 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia ja supera els 19.000 (19.048). Finalment, els vacunats amb la primera dosi són 186.273 (+2.198) i 35.943 amb la segona (+12.758).

