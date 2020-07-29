Segueixen a l'alça els nous contagis a l'àrea metropolitana i cauen a Lleida

barcelona
La xifra de nous contagis de Covid-19 es manté a l'alça a Barcelona ciutat, la regió metropolitana nord i la metropolitana sud, mentre que a Lleida s'alenteix. El Departament de Salut ha notificat 969 nous positius en les últimes hores, el que suposa 86 menys que ahir. El 75% estan concentrats a les regions metropolitanes. Hi ha hagut vuit morts, una xifra molt inferior a la d'aquest dimarts, quan es va registrar el nombre més elevat dels darrers dies (22). En total, des de l'esclat de la pandèmia han perdut la vida 12.710 persones a Catalunya a conseqüència de la malaltia. Ara mateix hi ha a les UCI 89 pacients ingressats, una més que dimarts.
Pel que fa a les regions sanitàries, un dia més la majoria de contagis es concentren a les tres regions més poblades i a Lleida: Barcelona ciutat, la regió metropolitana nord i la metropolitana sud, on les xifres creixen. A la capital els positius augmenten a un ritme més lent que dimarts (252, 23 més), però a la metropolitana nord el ritme creix (231, 24 més que ahir) i a la sud també, revertint la tendència a la baixa del dia abans (251, 86 més). A Lleida els casos nous baixen, amb 82, molts menys que dimarts (263). També pugen els casos a Girona, la Catalunya Central, el Camp de Tarragona i les Terres de l'Ebre, tot i que de forma reduïda.
