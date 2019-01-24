El Senat aprova homenatjar Guillem Agulló

El Senat espanyol ha aprovat una proposta d'Esquerra Republicana per reconèixer la figura del jove Guillem Agulló, assassinat fa 26 anys per un grup d'ultradreta. La moció ha comptat amb els suports de Podem, Bildu i els senadors republicans, i les abstencions del PSOE, el PP i el PNB. L'acord inclou un homenatge anual del govern espanyol a les víctimes dels delictes d'odi i un fons econòmic per indemnitzar els familiars de les víctimes.
El president d'ERC al País Valencià, Josep Barberà, ha celebrat la decisió a través de les xarxes socials: "La seua memòria ens esperona. Feixisme mai més!", ha dit a través d'un tuit. En la mateixa línia, el senador republicà Bernat Picornell ha fet l'anunci al seu Twitter personal acompanyant-lo amb una imatge d'Agulló:
Avui el Senat ha aprovat una moció d'@esquerrapv de condemna de l'assassinat de Guillem Agulló. També la creació del "Fons Guillem Agulló" de suport a les famílies de les víctimes de delictes d'odi. #històriesdelSenat pic.twitter.com/qNg6ENRYtZ— Bernat Picornell Grenzner (@bernatpicornell) 23 de enero de 2019
L'entitat Acció Cultural País Valencià també s'ha pronunciat sobre la decisió del Senat i ha destacat la importància "d'aïllar la violència i les ideologies d'odi".
Enhorabona per la iniciativa @bernatpicornell @esquerrapv És important la memòria, i aïllar la violència i les ideologies d'odi, precisament ara que estranys finançaments volen fer-les resorgir https://t.co/VbWR3xFDI2— Acció Cultural PV (@AccioCulturalPV) 23 de enero de 2019
Guillem Agulló, nascut a Burjasot, va ser assassinat l'11 d'abril de 1993 a la localitat de Montanejos quan un grup de joves feixistes el van apunyalar. Militant de l'organització juvenil independentista d'esquerres Maulets, l'entorn d'Agulló va defensar que el mòbil de l'assassinat va ser polític. El judici va finalitzar amb la condemna de l'ultradretà Pedro Cuevas a 14 ays de presó, dels quals només en va complir quatre, i amb l'absolució de la resta d'implicats.
