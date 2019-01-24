Público
El Senat aprova homenatjar Guillem Agulló

La cambra aprova una moció presentada per ERC per reconèixer la figura del jove assassinat per un grup d'ultradretà ara fa 26 anys. L'acord insta al govern espanyol a retre homenatge anual a les víctimes dels delictes d'odi i a indemnitzar les famílies afectades econòmicament.

Passeig Guillem Agulló de la ciutat de València. @SanGomezLopez

El Senat espanyol ha aprovat una proposta d'Esquerra Republicana per reconèixer la figura del jove Guillem Agulló, assassinat fa 26 anys per un grup d'ultradreta. La moció ha comptat amb els suports de Podem, Bildu i els senadors republicans, i les abstencions del PSOE, el PP i el PNB. L'acord inclou un homenatge anual del govern espanyol a les víctimes dels delictes d'odi i un fons econòmic per indemnitzar els familiars de les víctimes. 

El president d'ERC al País Valencià, Josep Barberà, ha celebrat la decisió a través de les xarxes socials: "La seua memòria ens esperona. Feixisme mai més!", ha dit a través d'un tuit. En la mateixa línia, el senador republicà Bernat Picornell ha fet l'anunci al seu Twitter personal acompanyant-lo amb una imatge d'Agulló:

L'entitat Acció Cultural País Valencià també s'ha pronunciat sobre la decisió del Senat i ha destacat la importància "d'aïllar la violència i les ideologies d'odi".

Guillem Agulló, nascut a Burjasot, va ser assassinat l'11 d'abril de 1993 a la localitat de Montanejos quan un grup de joves feixistes el van apunyalar. Militant de l'organització juvenil independentista d'esquerres Maulets, l'entorn d'Agulló va defensar que el mòbil de l'assassinat va ser polític. El judici va finalitzar amb la condemna de l'ultradretà Pedro Cuevas a 14 ays de presó, dels quals només en va complir quatre, i amb l'absolució de la resta d'implicats.

