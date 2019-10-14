El jutge Pablo Llarena ha decidit cursar una ordre europea de detenció i entrega contra l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, exiliat a Bèlgica, hores després que el Suprem hagi dictat la sentència del Procés en què condemna per sedició nou dirigents polítics i socials.



Fonts jurídiques han confirmat que el magistrat instructor de la causa a l'alt tribunal ha activat el mecanisme per sol·licitar el lliurament de l'expresident, que Alemanya va rebutjar extradir per rebel·lió durant la instrucció del Procés. El Govern espanyol ha considerat "oportuna i justa" la decisió de Llarena. Fonts de l'Executiu consideren que la decisió del jutge demostra que la justícia ha de ser igual per a tots i que si uns líders independentistes han estat jutjats i condemnats pel Procés, també ho han de ser els que es troben a l'exterior. L'Executiu confia que gràcies a aquesta euroordre Puigdemont pugui posar-se a disposició de la justícia com més aviat.



(Hi haurà ampliació)