Seguint la crida que havien fet plataformes com el Tsunami Democràtic, minuts després que s’hagi conegut la condemna del Tribunal Suprem a nou dirigents independentistes han començat les mobilitzacions de rebuig. Barcelona, Girona, Manresa, Tarragona, Lleida i un grapat més de poblacions catalanes han viscut les primeres accions, protagonitzades sobretot per estudiants, tot i que no únicament. A la capital catalana desenes de persones s’han concentrat davant les seus d’Òmnium Cultural i l’Assemblea Nacional Catalana, mentre que s’han fet talls a diferents vies de la ciutat, com la Via Laietana, la Via Augusta, l’avinguda del Paral·lel o la Rambla. També s’han fet concentracions en diverses facultats, com a la UPF, a la UB o a la UAB, en aquest darrer cas al campus de Bellaterra.



A Girona, centenars de persones es concentren davant la delegació de la Generalitat. A Vic es va omplint la plaça Major, mentre que a Manresa, centenars d’estudiants tallen l’avinguda de les Bases de Manresa.



Milers de persones són davant davant la Seu Nacional d'Òmnium Cultural. El vicepresident @marcelmauri dedica unes paraules als manifestants: pic.twitter.com/vMXrYRgHa4 — Òmnium Cultural (@omnium) October 14, 2019