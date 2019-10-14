Público
Sentència de l'1-O Primeres mobilitzacions de rebuig a la sentència

Des que s'ha conegut la condemna a presó de nou dirigents independentistes han arrencat concentracions i accions de protesta arreu de Catalunya. 

Concentració de rebuig a la sentència del Suprem a la Via Laietana de Barcelona. EFE / QUIQUE GARCÍA

Seguint la crida que havien fet plataformes com el Tsunami Democràtic, minuts després que s’hagi conegut la condemna del Tribunal Suprem a nou dirigents independentistes han començat les mobilitzacions de rebuig. Barcelona, Girona, Manresa, Tarragona, Lleida i un grapat més de poblacions catalanes han viscut les primeres accions, protagonitzades sobretot per estudiants, tot i que no únicament. A la capital catalana desenes de persones s’han concentrat davant les seus d’Òmnium Cultural i l’Assemblea Nacional Catalana, mentre que s’han fet talls a diferents vies de la ciutat, com la Via Laietana, la Via Augusta, l’avinguda del Paral·lel o la Rambla. També s’han fet concentracions en diverses facultats, com a la UPF, a la UB o a la UAB, en aquest darrer cas al campus de Bellaterra.

A Girona, centenars de persones es concentren davant la delegació de la Generalitat. A Vic es va omplint la plaça Major, mentre que a Manresa, centenars d’estudiants tallen l’avinguda de les Bases de Manresa.

