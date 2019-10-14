Primera reacció del Govern a la sentència del Tribunal Suprem que condemna a gairebé 100 anys de presó nou dirigents polítics i socials de l’independentisme. En una declaració institucional, acompanyat de tot l’executiu, membres de la Mesa del Parlament i antics presidents de la cambra, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha assegurat que la sentència és un “acte de venjança” i un “insult a la democràcia”, que s’ha construït a partir d’un “relat fals”. Per a ell, és una “vulneració dels drets dels catalans”.



El president ha anunciat el rebuig del Govern a la sentència per “injusta i antidemocràtica” i ha recordat que fer un referèndum “no és delicte”. Així mateix, ha demanat a la societat catalana una resposta "determinada, serena, ferma i cívica" i ha defensat que l'independentisme és una causa justa. També ha fet tres anuncis concrets, com són una compareixença al Parlament, una reunió extraordinària del Govern que es farà dimarts al matí i, finalment, l’enviament de cartes al rei Felip VI i al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, per reunir-se.



"L'hora és greu. Tornem a ser exemple del clam de justícia i llibertat de tot un poble”, ha conclòs.

