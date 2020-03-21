Una setantena de científics d'arreu de l'Estat demanen el confinament total de les zones més afectades 

Una setantena de científics d'arreu de l'Estat i de centres internacionals han adreçat un informe al Govern espanyol fent una anàlisi de la situació del coronavirus a Espanya, en què demanen el confinament total de les zones més afectades perquè, amb les mesures actuals, el sistema sanitari col·lapsarà al voltant del 25 de març.



Per evitar aquesta situació, els firmants afirmen que "només existeix l'opció d'intensificar les mesures de confinament i de restricció de la mobilitat". Per això, proposen tancar les àrees geogràfiques més afectades pel virus durant 15-21 dies. Aquestes àrees serien Madrid, Catalunya, Castella i Lleó, Castella-la Manxa, la Rioja, el País Basc i Navarra. Demanen un confinament total de la població i que tan sols funcionin els serveis essencials.



A la resta de l'Estat es podria donar un confinament parcial, que implica el 50 % de l'activitat laboral i el 25 % dels transports.



Entre els firmants de l'informe hi ha experts en les àrees de salut pública, epidemiologia, infectologia, microbiologia, biologia molecular, dinàmica i propagació d'epidèmies. Es tracta de metges i científics com ara Oriol Mitjà, Bonaventura Clotet, Àlex Arenas, Jordi Sunyer o Xavier Rodó, de l'àmbit català, però també hi ha firmants de centres d'arreu de l'Estat, com el Centre Nacional de Biotecnologia (CSIC), la Universitat de Saragossa i la Miguel Hernández d'Alacant. Així mateix, hi ha membres del MIT de Boston, de la Universitat de Harvard i d'universitats de Londres.