Setze defuncions més per coronavirus, mentre creix el risc de rebrot

Setze defuncions més a Catalunya en les últimes hores com a conseqüència del coronavirus. En total ja han mort 12.938 des de l'inici de la pandèmia, segons les dades proporcionades pel Departament de Salut.



Les proves PCR han permès registrar 1.174 casos nous, la qual cosa eleva el total de casos confirmats a 97.745 amb aquest mètode, però la xifra total amb totes les proves és de 119.379 casos (1.282 més).



El risc de rebrot, que ja era alt, ha crescut en relació a la setmana passada. Ara se situa en 163,08 i entre el 5 i l'11 d'agost era de 154,77.



La velocitat de propagació és manté estable en 1,08, tot i créixer dues centèsimes, mentre que la setmana passada estava per sota d'1.



631 persones es troben ingressades als hospitals, 35 menys que en el balanç anterior, però el nombre de pacients a l'UCI ha crescut. Ara és de 131, deu més.

A les residències d'avis hi ha hagut fins ara 17.161 persones que han donat positiu, de les quals 6.392 han mort i 44 es troben actualment ingressades.

Resultat dels cribratges massius

Salut ha intensificat en els darrers dies l'estratègia de buscar de manera més proactiva el virus entre la població, amb l'objectiu de detectar de forma precoç els positius i aïllar-los, així com els contactes, per disminuir la transmissió comunitària de la Covid.



Fins aquest divendres s'havia realitzat un total de 21.216 proves PCR en els cribratges de Covid-19 a diverses localitats de Catalunya i s'han detectat 513 positius de persones sense símptomes -asimptomàtiques, tot i que també podrien ser presimptomàtiques-, i això és el 2,41% de les mostres analitzades.

Es tracta de persones que, en cas de no mantenir-se aïllades, haurien seguit contagiant perquè no sabien que tenien el virus.