Setze mitjans independents demanen al Govern espanyol que protegeixi la pluralitat i la qualitat informativa

barcelonaActualizado:
Davant les notícies que afirmen que el govern espanyol està estudiant mesures per donar suport als mitjans de comunicació, les publicacions de premsa independent, que ens sostenim gràcies a les aportacions de les i dels lectors, volem transmetre la nostra inquietud perquè aquestes ajudes no contribueixin a enfortir encara més la concentració en el sector de la Comunicació, que, segons tots els estudis internacionals, és el principal problema —juntament amb la manca de credibilitat— del sistema mediàtic espanyol.
1. Repartir de manera equitativa les insercions de publicitat institucional, tot garantint que arribi als mitjans que aporten informació rellevant, de servei públic, contrastada i elaborada segons criteris professionals de qualitat.
2. Aprovar amb urgència l’equiparació, ja vigent en molts països de la UE, de l’IVA de les subscripcions a la premsa digital (avui, 21%) amb les del paper (4%).
3. Aprovar que les aportacions econòmiques de persones particulars a les pimes i cooperatives periodístiques desgravin en la declaració de la Renda, per tal de: 1) Encoratjar la implicació de les i dels lectors en els mitjans a través dels quals s’informen; 2) Contribuir a la diversificació d’ingressos dels mitjans independents, i per tant, a la seva sostenibilitat; i 3) Fomentar el compromís de la ciutadania amb la llibertat d’informació.
Público
Alternativas Económicas
Catalunya Plural
Crític
CTXT
Cuartopoder
Diario16
El Plural
El Salto
Infolibre
La Marea
La Voz del Sur
Luzes
Mongolia
Pikara Magazine
Praza Pública
