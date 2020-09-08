El Sindicat de Llogateres planteja alguns canvis a la llei per limitar les rendes per facilitar-ne l'aprovació

El Sindicat de Llogateres ha plantejat excepcions a la Proposició de llei per limitar les rendes per facilitar-ne l'aprovació. L'entitat s'ha reunit aquest dimarts al matí amb l'eurodiputat de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) Carles Puigdemont i li ha traslladat una proposta amb elements per convèncer els parlamentaris del seu grup de votar a favor de la normativa aquest dimecres al Parlament. El vot a favor de JxCat és decisiu perquè tiri endavant una llei que compta amb un amplíssim suport social, però que genera rebuig entre els lobbies econòmics i els actors tradicionals del sector immobiliari. Tot i donar suport al registre de la proposició de llei, JxCat va presentar-hi posteriorment un seguit d'esmenes que en rebaixen el contingut.



El sindicat ha reconegut les inversions de millora sobre els habitatges de lloguer i ha contemplat excepcions per als propietaris en situació vulnerabilitat. En aquest cas, els petits tenidors no estaran obligats a rebaixar els preus de lloguer si es troben per sobre de l'índex de referència de la Generalitat. En concret, l'entitat planteja que la limitació de preus no afecti als propietaris amb ingressos inferiors a 1,5 vegades la renda de suficiència de Catalunya (IRSC), que a Barcelona suposarien uns 1.200 euros. En una de les esmenes, JxCat planteja que l'exempció s'elevi a tots els propietaris amb ingressos inferiors a 3.130 euros mensuals.

En paral·lel, aquesta tarda a representants del Sindicat de Llogateres s'estan reunint amb representants dels partits per intentar acordar l'aprovació de la normativa i que JxCat retiri les seves vuit esmenes amb els canvis finals que proposa. En aquest sentit, ERC, els Comuns i la CUP han tornat a reclamar a JxCat la retirada d'aquestes esmenes per facilitar que la llei tiri endavant.

