Sindicats catalans, bascos i gallecs critiquen un "155 encobert" que impedeix decidir sobre temes "fonamentals"

Sindicats de Catalunya, Euskadi i Galícia han criticat en un comunicat conjunt que la crisi del coronavirus ha provocat un "155 encobert" que ha invalidat la "ja de per sí insuficient autonomia" dels territoris per prendre decisions "fonamentals per a la vida dels treballadors". "Assistim a una campanya de propaganda unionista amb desfilades militars inclosos, que no busca unir esforços per fer front a la crisi sanitària, sinó utilitzar-la per anul·lar la capacitat de decidir sobre qüestions fonamentals", asseguren la Intersindical-CSC, el gallec CIG i els bascos ELA i LAB. A més, els sindicats parlen d'una "crisi de salut pública dins d'una crisi capitalista".



"Reclamem el dret a decidir per fer front eficaçment a la crisi sanitària així com als reptes econòmics, socials i polítics que haurem d'afrontar durant i després d'aquesta crisi", afirmen. Els sindicats veuen prioritari "limitar l'expansió de la Covid-19 i adoptar mesures per tenir cura de la salut dels treballadors i la ciutadania", així com mesures perquè les conseqüències de la pandèmia "no recaiguin exclusivament en la classe treballadora".



En aquest sentit, demanen material protector (EPI) per a tots els empleats de serveis essencials, així com garantir que hi ha el "nombre necessari" de treballadors per fer la feina de forma adequada i preservar la salut, tot evitant propagar la malaltia. A més, recorden que són partidaris de mantenir la paralització de totes les activitats no essencials.

