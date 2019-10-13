Desenes d'activistes han acudit a la primera convocatòria del col·lectiu Pícnic per la República s'han manifestat a l'Estació de Sants de Barcelona durant més d'una hora, només un dia abans de la jornada que s'espera que es publiqui la sentència del judici a l'1-O i un dia després es filtrés el contingut d'aquesta. Els activistes s'han assegut a dins de l'edifici, al davant dels accessos dels trens, a l'hora que s'aplegaven a fora centenars d'activistes, a les portes de l'estació.

Concentració a l'estació de Sants de Barcelona dels CDR a les portes de la sentència de l'1-O. Marià de Delàs.

Un operatiu de la Policia Nacional ha barrat el pas als accessos de l'estació, mentre que agents de la Brigada Mòbil dels Mossos han començat a fer "l'arrenca cebes" amb els activistes asseguts al vestíbul. Fins i tot, immobilitzant aquells que mostraven més resistències o arrossegant-los cap a fora. Al voltant de les 11.15 h del matí els activistes que restaven dins l'estació han marxat pel seu propi peu escortats per la policia.



Durant l'acció, a l'exterior de l'estació, diversos manifestants han repartit una nota, signada per "Picnic per la República" en la qual s'assegura que han "decidit tornar a assumir la responsabilitat" que els "pertany com a poble" i prendre "la iniciativa": "No sabem si serem onada, o més aviat riuada, però tenim clar quin és l'objectiu i n'assumim el cost que comporta".

Hem demostrat que tenim poder de convocatoria i hem après moltes coses. La gent és la nostra força.

Acabem el pícnic a Gran via amb passeig de Gràcia.

Atents a xarxes per propers pícnics i millors. Escampem-ho!

Som-hi! — PicnicxRepública (@PicnicxRep) October 13, 2019

Els assistents a la protesta han aparegut amb estelades i han proferit lemes durant tota l'acció com "som gent de pau", "tots som CDR" o "1 d'octubre, ni oblit ni perdó", i a més també han cantat l'Estaca i els Segadors. Un cop fora de l'estació, els manifestants han fet una marxa espontània cap a la plaça Espanya, seguint pel carrer Numància.