Ha sortit 'El Quinze'!

L'ex-conseller d'Afers Exteriors de la Generalitat, Raül Romeva, analitza els efectes de la covid-19 a la presó on es troba privat de llibertat, però també les repercussions polítiques i econòmiques a Catalunya i Europa. Ho fa en àmplia entrevista concedida per l'edició d'El Quinze d'aquesta setmana.



El setmanari de Públic analitza a més la complicada situació política a la ciutat de Badalona, que es troba immersa en una partida de pòquer aferrissada entre partits per l’elecció de nou alcalde. Ferran Espada explica les claus que inclinaran la balança en favor d'una força política o una altra i l'ex-alcaldessa Dolors Sabater, escriu sobre els motius pels quals el que passa a Badalona importa també "molt més enllà dels límits locals".

Aquests són alguns dels temes destacats dels continguts que ofereix El Quinze en l'edició d'aquesta setmana, en la qual també s'informa abastament sobre els canvis de criteri del Govern espanyol en relació a la covid-19 i el que ha de fer la ciutadania, sobre l'anomenat desconfinament, l'activitat econòmica i la mobilitat sota l'estat d'alarma.



Aquest número, distribuït per segon cop en PDF, mentre no es pugui distribuir de nou al carrer, dedica també un ampli reportatge d'Emma Pons sobre el canvi en les pràctiques de diferents religions en temps de pandèmia.

I aporta, entre molts altres continguts, propostes per gaudir d’alguna manera, des de casa, el que encara no podem veure i escoltar als espais culturals. Cicle literari ‘De paraula’, festival de titelles Ròmbic, concert de Sopa de Cabra, Històries Monumentals... una oferta abundant, que no impedeix veure la gravetat de la crisi del sector cultural. “El show no és a punt de començar’ al món de les arts escèniques, escriu Lidia Penelo, per informar sobre com es prepara el món del teatre per tornar a obrir, el més aviat possible.