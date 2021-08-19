Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un veí de Manresa per enviar cartes amb amenaces al president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, segons ha avançat La Vanguàrdia i han confirmat a l'ACN fonts coneixedores del cas. Les missives van ser interceptades al Palau de la Generalitat i mai van arribar a mans del president, tot i que Aragonès n'era coneixedor. La primera carta va arribar el mes de juny i posteriorment en van arribar dues més.



A les cartes es feia referència a l'ús d'armes contra l'independentisme i contra el mateix president de la Generalitat. Durant la detenció de l'home, d'avançada edat, els agents han trobat armes al seu domicili. Segons detalla La Vanguàrdia, les cartes anaven signades per "España, Acción antiindependentista". El rotatiu també detalla que els líders de les formacions independentistes eren els seus principals objectius i l'home feia referència a l'ús d'armes de foc. El detingut també tindria llicència d'armes i durant l'escorcoll de casa seva se li han trobat armes curtes i llargues en bon estat i la munició corresponent. El detingut està acusat d'un delicte d'amenaces per motius ideològic.

