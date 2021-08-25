Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen la mort d'un menor en un hotel de Barcelona, concretmanet a l'hotel Concordia, situat al Paral·lel. Segons ha avançat la SER i ha confirmat l'ACN, els fets es van produir al voltant de dos quarts d'onze del vespre de dimarts. Els agents de la Guàrdia Urbana van ser els primers en arribar al lloc, un hotel del districte de Sants-Montjuïc, on van trobar el cadàver del menor, un nen de 2 anys, en una de les habitacions. Paral·lelament, es va activar el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM). Els Mossos estan treballant per esbrinar les circumstàncies d'aquest incident i la seva autoria.



Fonts policials indiquen que, de moment, no hi ha cap persona detinguda i assenyalen que no es pot confirmar que es tracti d'un homicidi. El Jutjat d'Instrucció en funcions de guàrdia de Barcelona ha decretat el secret de les actuacions. Tal com apunta la SER, les primeres hipòtesis apunten com a presumpte autor dels fets el pare del nen.



El mitjà explica que el nen va arribar a l'hotel amb el seu pare, qui estava en procés de separació de la mare i que, suposadament, li va enviar missatges de caire amenaçador, avisant-la que "se'n penediria". També afirma que la policia l'està buscant amb l'ajuda de les imatges de les càmeres de seguretat de l'hotel que el van gravar fugint.

