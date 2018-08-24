El Suprem accepta que Dolors Bassa surti de presó per anar a veure a la seva mare

El Tribunal Suprem ha permès finalment que l'exconsellera a presó, Dolors Bassa, surti del centre penitenciari per visitar la seva mare, hospitalitzada i a l'espera d'una intervenció quirúrgica. Així ho ha decidit després que la defensa formulés aquesta petició i que la fiscal general de l'Estat, María José Segarra, es mostrés favorable a permetre-ho. Bassa també comptava amb l'aprovat de la Junta de Tractament de la presó de Puig de les Basses de Figueres (Alt Empordà).
Es tracta del primer permís extraordinari que es concedeix als exconsellers i líders socials catalans presos acusats de rebel·lió i sedició, després que les peticions d'Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sánchez i Joaquim Forn fossin rebutjades. Ho ha decidit la denominada Sala de Vacances del Suprem, competent per prendre decisions en època estival.
L'exconsellera sortirà demà mateix per anar a l'hospital on es troba interna la seva familiar. Bassa porta a presó des del passat 4 de juliol, quan va ser traslladada des de la presód e dones d'Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) on va ingressar el passat mes de març.
