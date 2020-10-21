El Suprem avala l'aplicació de l'IRPH a les hipoteques i estalvia 17.000 milions a la banca

El Tribunal Suprem ha avalat l'aplicació de l'IRPH (Índex de Referència de Préstecs Hipotecaris) a les hipoteques, un fet que impedirà que el mig milió de famílies que en els últims anys van pagar pels seus crèdits 17.000 milions d'euros més del que els haurien costat amb l'euríbor, recuperin aquests diners ingressats pels bancs espanyols.

La Sala Primera del Suprem, encarregada dels assumptes civils, ha resolt aquest dimecres quatre dels cinc recursos que tenia sobre la taula, un cop després que el passat 3 de març el Tribunal de Justícia de la UE (TJUE) obrís la porta a la revisió del seu ús en les hipoteques.

Els magistrats, segons informa el mateix tribunal, han "apreciat falta de transparència" en l'aplicació perquè no les entitats financeres no van informar als seus clients de "l'evolució de l'índex dels dos anys anteriors", encara que, al mateix temps, han conclòs que "no hi havia abús", la qual cosa tanca la porta tant a deixar les hipoteques sense interessos com a substituir aquest índex per un altre com l'euríbor.

La sentència, que es farà pública en uns dies, compta amb un vot particular discrepant del magistrat Francisco Javier Arroyo Festes.



Hi haurà ampliació