El Suprem investigarà Laura Borràs pels presumptes contractes irregulars a la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes

La Sala Penal del Tribunal Suprem ha acordat aquest dimarts obrir causa a la diputada de JxCat al Congrés Laura Borràs per les presumptes irregularitats en 18 contractes de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC), que van ser adjudicats al seu conegut Isaías Herrero.
L'assumpte s'estava instruint a Catalunya per delictes de falsedat documental, frau, prevaricació i malversació de cabals públics abans que Borràs arribés a la condició d'aforada, de manera que només la pot investigar el Suprem.
L'alt tribunal resol d'acord amb la Fiscalia, que fa dues setmanes va emetre informe en el qual apreciava clars indicis que entre els anys 2013 i 2017, Borràs "va abusar" de la seva condició de directora de la ILC per adjudicar "directa o indirectament de manera arbitrària de tots els contractes de programació informàtica", amb un import total de 259.283 euros sense IVA, a favor d'Herrero.
Considera que en una valoració que "necessàriament ha de ser molt provisional", els fets descrits a l'exposició raonada podrien ser delictius i li imputa aquests quatre delictes, a més d'estendre competència a l'empresari Herrero.
