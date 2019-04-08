El Tribunal Suprem ha permès que els presos polítics catalans escollits a les eleccions del 28 d'abril puguin anar físicament al Congrés o al Senat a recollir l'acta de diputats. Així ho han confirmat fonts de l'Alt Tribunal a TV3, fet que permetrà veure Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Raül Romeva a les cambres espanyoles després de les eleccions.



El reglament del Congrés estableix que l'acta s'ha de recollir presencialment i, per tant, el Suprem considera que seria un sense sentit que els presos no ho puguin fer. Per aquesta mateixa raó, es permetrà que tots ells puguin votar com a representants, ja que, a diferència del que passa al Parlament, no es pot delegar el vot.



Els presos independentistes tenen un paper destacat a les llistes dels partits: Jordi Sànchez i Oriol Junqueras són els caps de llista de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) i ERC respectivament pel Congrés dels Diputats. Per la seva banda, Jordi Turull és el cap de llista de JxCat per la circumscripció de Lleida, així com també ho és Josep Rull a Tarragona. Raül Romeva és el candidat republicà pel Senat.



A banda d'aquest anunci del Suprem, els presos estan pendents de la resolució sobre la nova demanda de llibertat que han fet de cara a les eleccions del 28-A. La va presentar l'advocat Jordi Pina davant l'alt tribunal que porta a terme el judici al procés.



Un debat a Soto del Real

Una altra qüestió pendent respecte els comicis i els candidats a presó és la possibilitat de realitzar diversos esdeveniments als centres penitenciaris. Si ve els actes i els mitings ja van ser desaconsellats per Institucions Penitenciàries per motius de seguretat, ara el Suprem ha d'estudiar aquesta proposta. ERC i JxCat demanen poder-los convocar, i fins i tot els postconvergents han demanat un debat a Soto del Real amb els candidats del 28-A.