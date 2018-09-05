El Suprem rebutja recusar els magistrats que han de jutjar els processats per rebel·lió

La Sala del 61 del Tribunal Suprem, presidida per Carlos Lesmes, ha rebutjat per unanimitat apartar del tribunal als cinc magistrats de l'alt tribunal que jutjaran als polítics i líders socials independentistes processats en la causa del "procés", com van sol·licitar alguns d'ells.
Aquesta sala especial del Suprem, famosa per dictar la il·legalització de Herri Batasuna el 2003, ha seguit el criteri de la Fiscalia, que es va oposar a recusar als cinc magistrats, i ha desestimat les recusacions sol·licitades pels processaments.
En relació a la petició de recusació efectuada per tres processats a l'exili, entre ells l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, la Sala les ha inadmès a tràmit.
