Suspès el desnonament del gimnàs social Sant Pau

El Gimnàs Social Sant Pau del barri del Raval de Barcelona ha evitat a última hora el desnonament previst per al proper dimecres 20 de gener. L’Ajuntament de la capital catalana s’ha reunit amb la propietat de la finca i han establert un període de dos mesos per resoldre el conflicte. Així ho ha detallat aquest divendres el regidor de Ciutat Vella, Jordi Rabassa, a través de Twitter. En aquesta reunió s'ha acordat suspendre el desnonament previst pel 20 de gener, les dues parts han fet diverses propostes i s'han donat dos mesos per valorar-les i "trobar conjuntament una solució definitiva". Rabassa estava negociant des d'aquest dijous amb els propietaris per tal de frenar el desnonament.



També a través del seu compte de Twitter, el gimnàs social Sant Pau ha celebrat la mediació i ha agraït al regidor haver aconseguit "dos mesos més de vida" per al recinte. "Els invertirem, com sempre, en defensar les persones més vulnerables dels barris", han anunciat.

En aquest sentit, ERC i Junts per Catalunya van exigir aquest dijous al govern d'Ada Colau que mogués fitxa per evitar el desallotjament. El partit republicà considerava "urgent" que el consistori optés per expropiar el gimnàs com a mesura per garantir-ne la continuïtat. Per al grup de JxCat, va apuntar que l'opció més beneficiosa per als usuaris del gimnàs, el barri i els responsables del projecte social seria l'adquisició de l'equipament "a través d’una operació de compra-venda o arrendament, o en el seu cas de l'oportuna expropiació".

Al juliol els grups de l'oposició a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona van signar un manifest en suport del Gimnàs Social Sant Pau per reclamar al govern municipal una solució definitiva per al seu manteniment, ja que el contracte de lloguer finalitzava aquell mes. Al setembre es va conèixer que la data de desnonament es fixava per al dia 20 de gener.



El gimnàs social Sant Pau té 80 anys d'història però la més recent es remunta al 2012, quan els treballadors van convertir-lo en una cooperativa sense ànim de lucre per fer-ne un projecte social en forma de gimnàs.