Talls de carreteres i projecció d'un vídeo amb càrregues de l'1-O a la façana del Suprem, protestes pel judici del procés

L'inici del judici al Procés independentista ha arribat acompanyat de diverses accions de rebuig a un procés judicial que, al cap i a la fi, mostra el rebuig de l'Estat al dret de l'autodeterminació dels catalans. Dilluns al vespre, quan faltaven poques hores perquè el Tribunal Suprem obrís les portes per acollir la primera sessió del judici, es va projectar damunt la façana del Tribunal un vídeo en què es podien veure càrregues policials de l'1 d'octubre de 2017. L'acció, que no ha reivindicat cap col·lectiu, va fer-se quan, lògicament, ja era fosc i va durar uns minuts. A més de les imatges de brutalitat policial, a la projecció també s'hi podia llegir la inscripció "Spanish democracy".

"Alguien" ha proyectado esta noche imágenes del 1O en la fachada del Tribunal Supremo.

Posteriorment, durant la matinada d'aquest dimarts, diversos CDR han portat a terme alguns talls de carreteres. Entre d'altres, s'han tallat l'AP-7, la Gran Via i l'avinguda Diagonal a Barcelona o l'Eix Transversal. Les accions han començat al voltant de les 6 del matí a l'AP-7, on s'ha fet un tall amb una barricada de neumàtics encesos en direcció sud (Barcelona) entre Sant Celoni i Hostalric. A la Diagonal el tall s'ha fet a la calçada central a l'alçada de la plaça Maria Cristina, mentre que la Gran Via s'ha tallat tant al costat de la Plaça de les Glòries com a prop de la Plaça Espanya, en concret a l'alçada del carrer Rocafort. A la C-25, també s'ha fet una barricada amb neumàtics cremant a Santa Maria d'Oló (Osona).