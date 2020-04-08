La Taula del Tercer Sector demana al Govern un òrgan que coordini un pla d'emergència social pel coronavirus

La Taula del Tercer Sector ha demanat al Govern crear "immediatament" un grup de treball que permeti coordinar, de manera "efectiva", el full de ruta que ha de pal·liar els efectes de la pandèmia del coronavirus en les persones amb major situació de vulnerabilitat. Per a l'organització és "imprescindible" garantir un sistema de drets socials i de protecció social, "sòlid i eficient", per "no tornar a deixar ningú enrere". La Taula també avisa que no es poden aplicar les mateixes receptes ni repetir els mateixos "errors" que la crisi de 2008, i que les conseqüències socials del coronavirus poden ser molt "pitjors".



Així mateix, la Taula del Tercer Sector adverteix l'executiu de Quim Torra que aquesta crisi ha arribat quan encara s’arrossegaven els efectes de l’anterior, amb un 20% de pobresa crònica, estructural i intermitent; una greu situació d’emergència habitacional i una ocupació que ja era de "molt mala qualitat" amb contractes precaris i sous baixos.

Finalment, l'organització social alerta que aquest abril serà "molt crític" perquè, en les primeres setmanes, les entitats socials ja han hagut de centrar molts esforços a assegurar necessitats bàsiques com l’alimentació i l’habitatge. A més, constata que persones que estaven en una situació de vulnerabilitat ja s’han quedat, o es quedaran ben aviat, sense cap ingrés.

