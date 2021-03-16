El taxi anuncia protestes després del retorn d'Uber a Barcelona

El sector del taxi ha acordat manifestar-se dijous fins al Parlament per denunciar el retorn "il·legal" d'Uber a Barcelona. Aquest dimarts, la plataforma ha tornat a la ciutat després de gairebé dos anys de marxar-ne pel canvi de la normativa dels Vehicles de Transport amb Conductor (VTC). La multinacional nord-americana ha canviat el format i ara aterra com a aplicació mòbil, però això no convenç el sector.

En una assemblea a l'exterior de l'estació de Sants, Élite Taxi ha aprovat per àmplia majoria concentrar-se dijous a les Torres Venecianes de la plaça d'Espanya, recórrer la Gran Via i baixar per Via Laietana, amb parada davant de Foment del Treball, a qui acusen d'emparar l'arribada de la multinacional nord-americana. La manifestació de taxistes té previst acabar davant el Parlament. El portaveu d'Élite Taxi, Tito Álvarez, ha insistit que l'entrada d'Uber a Barcelona "no respecta" el reglament metropolità del taxi i ha avisat els "companys" que treballin per a l'aplicació: "Són uns traïdors i els denunciarem".