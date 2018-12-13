El TC confirma la suspensió de càrrecs de Puigdemont i els presos independentistes

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) confirma la suspensió dels presos polítics amb càrrecs al Parlament de Catalunya -Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Raül Romeva- i de l'expresident a l'exili, Carles Puigdemont. L'alt tribunal ha rebutjat per unanimitat els recursos presentats pels processats i plantejat per un grup de particulars, amb l'escriptor Jaume Cabré Fabré al capdavant.



El TC argumenta que la suspensió de funcions està recollida en l'article 384 bis de la Llei d'Enjudiciament Criminal i defensa que la suspensió és temporal, mentre els diputats estiguin en presó provisional. Per aquest motiu, el Constitucional creu que serà el Tribunal Suprem qui haurà de decidir, finalment, si aquesta suspensió és definitiva o no, en funció de les sentències del judici de l'1 d'octubre.



La suspensió dels diputats a presó va ser el tema central de la fractura entre ERC i JxCat d'inicis de curs parlamentari. Els postconvergents es negaven a acatar la suspensió preventiva dictada pel jutge Pablo Llarena, mentre que Esquerra plantejava una declaració política contrària a la suspensió i una delegació de vot per protegir les majories independentistes al Parlament.



Finalment, tots els diputats empresonats van acabar tramitant el vot delegat a través d'altres parlamentaris dels seus grups. Ara, el TC rebutja els recursos interposats pels cinc afectats amb l'objectiu de revertir la mesura interposada per Llarena i recuperar l'escó en ple dret, tot i ser a la presó de Lledoners.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]