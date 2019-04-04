El TC declara inconstitucional la llei per investir Puigdemont

El Ple del Tribunal Constitucional ha declarat inconstitucional, i per tant nul·la, la llei que va aprovar el Parlament de Catalunya per permetre la investidura no presencial del president de la Generalitat i la celebració de les reunions del Govern per via telemàtica.



El Constitucional, en una decisió adoptada per unanimitat, estima de forma parcial el recurs d'inconstitucionalitat presentat pel Govern espanyol contra aquesta normativa, denominada Llei de Presidència de la Generalitat, que està suspesa de forma provisional des de maig de 2018, fet que va impedir el pla d'investir l'expresident Carles Puigdemont després de marxar a Bèlgica.



Aquesta llei s'havia aprovat per la via d'urgència amb el suport de les forces sobiranistes després que el mateix Constitucional vetés un mes abans la investidura de Puigdemont de manera telemàtica o de qualsevol manera que no impliqués la seva presència al Parlament.

