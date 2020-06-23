El TC manté la suspensió del pla estratègic d'acció exterior i relacions amb la UE de la Generalitat

barcelona
El Tribunal Constitucional ha decidit mantenir la suspensió del Pla estratègic d’acció exterior i de relacions amb la Unió Europea de la Generalitat, segons ha informat la conselleria d'Acció Exterior en un comunicat i es desprèn de la sentència difosa pel propi òrgan. En una interlocutòria, el tribunal ha decidit mantenir la suspensió, que ja s'havia dictat el mes d'octubre, assegurant que el pla pot generar confusió en altres actors internacionals sobre si Catalunya és "un subjecte de dret internacional" i "perjudicar" la imatge de l'Estat espanyol. Exteriors explica que el Constitucional admet que "res impedeix dur a terme activitats amb projecció exterior" a la Generalitat, que pot "promoure els seus interessos propis en l'àmbit internacional".
El TC considera que es podria perjudicar la imatge internacional de l'Estat espanyol en crear confusió sobre el rol de Catalunya
En la interlocutòria, el Constitucional argumenta que s'ha de mantenir la suspensió del pla perquè la seva vigència "podria ocasionar uns perjudicis a la política exterior espanyola que, en cas que finalment fos declarat inconstitucional, serien d'impossible reparació". En aquest sentit, el TC considera que es podria crear "l'aparença que Catalunya és un subjecte de dret internacional, el que determinaria que s'establissin aparents relacions internacionals difícilment reversibles".
Així, el Constitucional argumenta també que la situació podria "generar desconfiança sobre la capacitat d'Espanya per dirigir i coordinar la seva acció exterior i les relacions internacionals". La decisió de suspendre cautelarment el pla, però, no exclou la possibilitat que, en l'anàlisi de fons, el Constitucional determini que és vàlid.
La Generalitat seguirà fent acció exterior
El conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, Bernat Solé, ha dit que malgrat la suspensió temporal del pla, el Govern seguirà fent acció exterior perquè en té les competències i "perquè és el que país necessita". Solé ha indicat que dos de cada tres catalans consideren necessari que el Govern faci acció exterior, segons les dades del CEO.
