Les carreteres afectades pels forts aiguats que van caure dimecres a les Terres de l'Ebre -sobretot al Montsià i, en menor mesura, al Baix Ebre- s'han reobert al trànsit a quarts de vuit del matí d'aquest dijous, com també el servei ferroviari entre Ulldecona i l'Aldea. Alhora, més de 80 persones han dormit fora de casa seva per les inundacions. En concret, a Alcanar 58 persones han estat allotjades a l'hotel Carlos III, 5 al Montecarlo i 14 al Pavelló Municipal, mentre que 6 persones han passat la nit a l'hotel Bonlloc d'Ulldecona.



En total, els Bombers de la Generalitat han rebut un total de 702 trucades per 519 incidències fins les 6 del matí. El 90% de les trucades provenen del Montsià i més de la meitat directament d'Alcanar, el municipi més afectat i on el registre de pluja va ser històric: més de 230 litres per metre quadrat, aproximadament la meitat de la mitjana anual de pluja. Endesa ha informat que s'han solucionat la majoria de les afectacions de la zona i que resten uns 200 abonats sense llum, sobretot d'Amposta, Sant Carles de la Ràpita i Ulldecona.



D'altra banda, el conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, va lamentar aquest dimecres a la nit que cap servei meteorològic preveia les pluges torrencials d'Alcanar. El conseller d'Interior ha sortit així al pas de les crítiques d'alguns alcaldes de la zona perquè no se'ls ha avisat amb temps de l'alerta.

