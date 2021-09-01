BARCELONA
Les inundacions provocades per les pluges torrencials que han caigut aquest dimecres a les Terres de l'Ebre, fonamentalment al Montsià, estan provocant greus problemes de mobilitat a aquesta comarca i també al Baix Ebre. Hi ha carreteres tallades i també problemes a la xarxa ferroviària, mentre que durant algunes hores també s'ha vist afectada la xarxa elèctrica, amb fins a 10.000 usuaris sense llum -al voltant de les 16h la xifra s'havia reduït a menys d'un miler-. Amb Alcanar (Montsià) com a municipi més afectat -hi han caigut al voltant de 200 litres per metres quadrat, aproximadament la meitat de la pluja total que hi cau en tot un any. Protecció Civil recomana directament que s'eviti la mobilitat a les dues comarques.
S'han registrat inundacions en les zones urbanes d'Alcanar, Sant Carles de la Ràpita i Ulldecona i en carreteres i ferrocarril. Els Bombers han rebut més de 200 avisos, la majoria d'Alcanar, i Protecció Civil no descarta que hi pugui haver persones atrapades en vehicles. Segons informa el Servei Català de Trànsit, estan tallades la N-340 entre Amposta i Alcanar i la TP-3318 a Ulldecona. L'AP-7 s'ha reobert, després d'estar tallada durant una estona. També s'ha interromput la circulació de trens de la R16 entre l'Aldea i Tortosa, segons Renfe.
Protecció Civil ha activat aquest dimecres al migdia l'alerta del Pla especial d'emergències per inundacions (INUNCAT) arran de les pluges torrencials que han afectat el Montsià i el Baix Ebre i per les incidències que estan causant. Segons el Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya, s'ha tractat d'un episodi molt excepcional, amb pluges torrencials que han recollit 216,6 l/m2 a l'estació d'Alcanar i més de 105 als Alfacs. A la zona s'hi ha pogut veure imatges de ara cotxes arrossegats pels carrers, estructures enderrocades i portes forçades per l'embat de l'aigua.
