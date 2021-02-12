Dos terços de les meses electorals tenen tots els membres confirmats per al 14-F

barcelona
Dos terços de les meses electorals per a les pròximes eleccions del 14 de febrer ja tenen tres titulars i sis suplents confirmats, és a dir, tots els membres. Així ho ha anunciat el conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència en funcions, Bernat Solé, qui també ha explicat que un 37% dels designats hagin presentat al·legacions. A més, un 99,9% de les taules té els membres mínims per constituir-se a dos dies de les eleccions, ha detallat Solé en una entrevista a TV3.
En el 0,1% restant estan incloses aquelles taules que encara no han comunicat les últimes dades, tot i que ha emmarcat les xifres en la "tessitura habitual": "Estic convençut que el diumenge podrem donar els resultats", ha subratllat, i s'ha mostrat segur que la jornada es desenvoluparà amb normalitat malgrat la pandèmia.
Tanmateix, Solé ha demanat a la ciutadania "responsabilitat" i portar el vot preparat de casa, i ha recomanat descarregar-se l'app que ha llançat la Generalitat, 'Eleccions 14F', perquè els electors puguin consultar l'estat dels col·legis al llarg del dia. L'aplicatiu està disponible per a Android i iOS.
Les cues es faran en l'exterior del col·legi, segons ha dit el conseller: "Si tothom fa el que ha de fer i el que se li indica, serà una jornada que garantirà la seguretat per a tothom". També ha destacat que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha avalat traslladar algunes taules a l'aire lliure dins del recinte electoral si així ho decideixen els ajuntaments, que ja "disposen de tot el material" de seguretat davant la Covid-19.
D'altra banda, fins a aquest dijous entre un 25% i un 30% dels designats per a les taules s'han sotmès a un test d'antígens de Covid-19 als CAP, la qual cosa els designats podran fer fins a aquest dissabte: "Fem una crida al que tothom truqui al seu CAP".
