Estàs llegint: Toni Cantó dimiteix després de carregar contra Arrimadas: "Estic cabrejat, trist i fotut"

Público
Público
ciutadans

Toni Cantó dimiteix després de carregar contra Arrimadas: "Estic cabrejat, trist i fotut"

Deixa els seus càrrecs al partit, renuncia a la seva acta de diputat a les Corts Valencianes i deixa la política, segons ha explicat en abandonar la reunió de l'Executiva de Ciutadans que se celebra a Madrid.

Toni Cantó
El Portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, Toni Cantó, interviene en el Pleno. Manuel Bruque / EFE

madrid

El portaveu de Ciutadans a les Corts Valencianes i coordinador autonòmic del partit, Toni Cantó, ha anunciat aquest dilluns que deixa els seus càrrecs al partit, renuncia a la seva acta de diputat i deixa la política. Ho ha explicat en abandonar la reunió de l'Executiva de Cs que se celebra a Madrid. A més, ha demanat la dimissió d'aquest òrgan.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 72

selección público