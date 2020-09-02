'Tornarem a vèncer (i com ho farem)' desgranarà l'estratègia de Junqueras i Rovira per assolir la independència

barcelona
El president d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, i la secretària general, Marta Rovira, publiquen llibre. Segons ha pogut saber l'ACN, els dos dirigents republicans treuen a la venda dilluns vinent 'Tornarem a vèncer (i com ho farem)', un llibre en el que recullen l'estratègia d'Esquerra per poder assolir la independència i la república catalana. A la publicació, a més, es repassen els fets que van esdevenir durant la tardor de 2017, amb l'octubre de l'1-O i la DUI no consumada al centre. A partir d'aquí, Junqueras i Rovira defineixen la seva diagnosi sobre què ha passat fins ara, on està el moviment independentista en aquests moments i, sobretot, incideixen en les estratègies que, al seu parer, poden portar a l'èxit la culminació de la independència.
El llibre ha estat escrit a quatre mans, des de la presó de Lledoners –on està complint pena Junqueras- i Ginebra –on està exiliada Rovira-, i té una extensió relativament curta. L'editorial, Ara Llibres, el portarà als punts de venda el dilluns 7 de setembre, i durant la setmana vinent els republicans tenen previst presentar-lo en societat. La intenció era fer un gran acte per exposar el llibre i els continguts, donat que suposen la base de la proposta d'ERC a futur, i més a les portes d'unes eleccions. Però la situació de la pandèmia del coronavirus i les mesures de prevenció de la Covid-19 han fet replantejar l'acte. Així, s'estan preparant nombrosos petits actes, de petit format, que se celebraran de forma simultània i que serviran de gran presentació telemàtica.
