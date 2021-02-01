Tornen a disparar-se els ingressos hospitalaris per Covid

Després d'alguns dies amb una marcada tendència a la baixa, per segona jornada consecutiva s'han disparat els ingressos hospitalaris per Covid-19 a Catalunya. En concret ara mateix hi ha 2.977 ingressats amb la malaltia, 104 més que en el balanç anterior i 231 més que dissabte, quan amb 2.746 es va assolir el nivell més baix de les darreres dues setmanes. En només dos dies, per tant, el nombre de pacients ha pujat més del 8%. En canvi, els ingressats a l'UCI es mantenen estables, amb 730.



En canvi, bona part dels principals indicadors epidemiològics es mantenen a la baixa. La velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt baixa una centèsima i se situa en 0,92, de manera que segueix per sota de l'1, el nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia s'expandeix o va a la baixa. El risc de rebrot cau 14 punts i es queda en 519. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants baixa lleugerament i passa de 596 a 586, un nivell encara molt elevat. Paral·lelament, les darreres 24 hores s'han comunicat 2.371 positius i 85 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'eleva a 19.231. El volum de defuncions de la darrera setmana (532) supera el de l'anterior, mentre que els casos sí que han caigut de manera important.



Finalment, el ritme de vacunació segueix lent per la falta de dosis i bàsicament creix el nombre de persones que n'han rebut la segona, que amb un total de més de 63.000 ja és un terç de les que han rebut la primera.

