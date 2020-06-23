Torra convocarà partits i entitats independentistes per preparar la represa de la taula de diàleg amb l'Estat

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, té previst tornar a convocar els partits i les entitats independentistes per abordar la represa de la taula de diàleg amb l'Estat. Així ho ha explicat la portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, aquest dimarts al migdia durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu. Budó ha insistit que la prioritat no és tancar una data per la nova reunió entre Generalitat i Moncloa sinó assegurar que s'hi pugui parlar de l'autodeterminació i l'amnistia. Budó també ha insistit que Torra no ha abordat amb el vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, la data electoral: "No ens plantegem la convocatòria electoral immediata".



"Cal tenir clar si hi ha una veritable voluntat de diàleg de poder resoldre el conflicte", ha advertit la consellera sobre la taula de diàleg per abordar el conflicte polític català. Budó ha argumentat que, per aquesta raó, Torra vol reprendre les trobades independentistes després del "parèntesi" de la pandèmia: "Sempre vol consensuar com el Govern va a la taula de diàleg i què és el que vol treballar". En principi, el Govern espanyol ha manifestat en diverses ocasions que amb l'assoliment de la "nova normalitat" es reprendria la taula de diàleg per abordar el conflicte, de manera que es contempla que es pugui fer durant el juliol.

La portaveu també ha insistit que JxCat i ERC "no han vist mai innecessària" la figura del mediador per a la bilateral. "Té el suport de les dues formacions", ha apuntat Budó, que troba "important" que un relator vetlli pel compliment dels acords en aquestes trobades entre Generalitat i la Moncloa: "No demanem res que no sigui normal". De moment, la taula de diàleg només s'ha reunit formalment en una ocasió, el 26 de febrer a la Moncloa. La trobada va servir per constatar la distància entre les dues parts.

Nega converses entre Torra i Aragonès

Sobre les eleccions catalanes, Budó ha reiterat que Torra te la competència de la convocatòria electoral, i que serà ell qui decideixi "si cal pactar o no" la data, "com i quan" fer-ho. Sigui com sigui, la consellera de la Presidència ha asseverat: "No ens plantegem la convocatòria electoral immediata". De fet, la portaveu ha negat converses amb Aragonès i amb ERC per decidir la data, tot i que els republicans havien assegurat que el vicepresident i Torra sí que n'havien parlat.

